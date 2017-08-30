Faith Baptist Church grows with new associate pastor

By SHERIDAN CYR

Faith Baptist Church, located at 243 Laning St., Southington, recently welcomed new Associate Pastor Stephen Heermance to their church community, helping the church to expand its presence in town.

Heermance will assist Pastor Robert Smith in his daily responsibilities, both inside and outside of the church, with more of a focus on working with the young adults and youth groups.

Heermance is a recent graduate of Liberty School of Divinity in Virginia. He grew up in Simsbury, and recently moved to Southington with his family after graduating college. Growing up, Heermance’s family regularly participated in activities and work with their local church.

“Coming to this church has been a great experience for me,” said Heermance. “Pastor Smith and I get along really well, and the church is extremely warm and welcoming to me and to my family.”

Faith Baptist Church has been a part of Southington’s community since the 1960s. The church began as a small room, and in the 80s, the beautiful sanctuary they now meet in was built. They regularly see around 75 people at their Sunday services, and offer Bible Study classes for different age groups throughout the week.

Several days a week, the church also serves as a meeting for unaffiliated Alcoholic Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous groups.

“Our hope is to help others to create a personal relationship with God and be more than just a religion to visit once a week,” explained Pastor Smith. “We encourage all to come as you are. We want to bring hope to their lives and share the joy with others.”

Heermance and Smith spend hours each week out in their community when they are not planning and writing out services. They visit homes of people in need, and offer pastoral counseling. They often provide services for those who suffer from addiction, mental illness, physical illness and homelessness.

Pastor Smith explained that through Bible teachings and scripture studies, and a stronger relationship to God, people transform their lives.

Heermance is quickly learning his surroundings in the town as he tries to become “as involved in the community as possible.”

“I want to explore and experience the town, and provide opportunity for families to grow together and hear the message of the gospel,” said Heermance.

Faith Baptist Church will be celebrating “Rally Day” on Sunday, Sept. 10. Rally Day commences the official end of summer for the church and kicks off children’s Sunday School services. They hold a cookout and the church community congregates for their Sunday service.

