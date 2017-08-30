Dining listings for the Sept. 1 edition

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

BEEFSTEAK AND BREW. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hawks Landing CC. Southington UNICO revives the classic New York festival, the Beefsteak Dinners in the late 1800s. Initially held in taverns or dingy cellars where, sitting on crates or stools, guests would sing, tell stories, eat steaks, and drink ale with abandon. Participants, adorned with butcher hats, ate tender morsels of beefsteak served on pieces of bread, wiping the grease on large napkins or aprons. No knives or forks were allowed. As the evening progressed, each dining group competed to build the tallest tower of greasy bread hunks. Cost is $35 and includes unlimited thin-sliced flat iron steak on crostini, fries, salad, two bears, soda and water, cash bar, complementary butcher hat. Tickets available at Fasulo & Albini, CPAs, (860) 276-9787, ext. 101.