Bristol man arrested for assault on a disabled youth

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Southington Police Department arrested Scott Squire, 40, of Bristol on two separate warrants stemming from domestic disputes. One was against a special needs child.

The first warrant stemmed from a domestic dispute with a special needs juvenile. During the incident, Squire allegedly knocked the child to the floor of the residence. The juvenile suffered minor injuries. For this warrant, Squire was charged with third degree assault, third degree assault on a disabled person, and risk of injury to a minor.

The second warrant stemmed from a domestic dispute where Squire allegedly kicked the victim and tried to physically force the victim from the home. The victim suffered minor injuries. For this warrant, Squire was charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Squire posted a $10,000 bond for each warrant, and he was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Aug. 28 for both arrests.

Since this was a domestic violence incident, no further information will be released by police.