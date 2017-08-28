Obituary: Mary DeAngelis, 90

Mary DeAngelis, 90, of Southington, passed away on August 15, 2017 at the Cheshire Rehab Regional Center.

She was born in Southington on January 7, 1927, the daughter of the late Philip and Amanda (Dobrick) DeAngelis. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Food Mart and she also had delivered newspapers for many years.

She is survived by her children, Catherine Bell and Michael Williams both of Southington and Vicky Plourde, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren as well as a sister Anna Hill of Southington. She was predeceased by a sister Phyliss Kemski.

A private service and burial was held at Oak Hill Cemetery.

For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com