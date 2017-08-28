Obituary: Genevieve G. Starkweather, 90

Genevieve G. Starkweather, 90, of GA, formerly of Marlborough, CT passed away Aug. 24, 2017 in GA. She was the wife of the late Roy Starkweather and the late Anthony J. Sergan.

She was born Dec. 18, 1926 in Southington, the daughter of the Joseph and Gladys (Leski) Sankowski. She had been a manager of Dress Barn of West Hartford and Vernon before her retirement. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church.

She is survived by her son Charles Sergan and his wife Mary Ann, a grandson Stephen E. Sergan all Marietta GA. She also leaves a brother-in-law Chet Dabrowski and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 brothers, Henry, Edward and Dominic and a sister Florence “Sandy” Dabrowski.

The Funeral will be held Thursday, Aug. 31,2017 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St. Plantsville at 11 am. Burial will be at the Pautipaug Cemetery in Franklin. Calling hours will be Thursday from 9 am to 10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. For online condolences and directions please visitwww.dellavecchiafh.com