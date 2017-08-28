Obituary: Ersilia (Marcuccio) Castaldo, 83

Ersilia (Marcuccio) Castaldo, 83, of Southington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday. She was the beloved wife of Angelo Castaldo for 60 years.

She was born in Castel Campagnano, Italy, the daughter of the late Giovanni and Maria (Aldi) Marcuccio. Prior to her retirement she was employed by GE in Plainville. She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She was a member of the Italian Rosary Society.

In addition to her husband Angelo, she is survived by her sons Frank and his wife Joann Castaldo and John Castaldo, her cherished grandchildren Angela Castaldo and fiancée Cory Brown and Gianni Castaldo and his girlfriend Kelsy Boyce as well as several nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Giuseppe Marcuccio.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 5-8 pm.

