Police arrest 4 men after assault

On Aug. 24, Southington Police were called for a report of a disturbance in the roadway on Lady Slipper Lane. While responding, further information was received that a group of males fled the area in a dark red vehicle and a dump truck.

Officers located the red vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop on West St. Further investigation revealed that the occupants of the vehicle were involved in the disturbance and during the disturbance they assaulted two males, knocked over a motorcycle belonging to one of the assaulted males, and stole a dump truck belonging to the other assault victim. As a result of this incident both victims of the assault suffered minor injuries. One was treated at an area hospital and the other was treated by paramedics on scene. The dump truck was recovered in close proximity to the incident location.

As a result of this incident the following were arrested: Tremell Cole,19, of 46 Collins Rd. Bristol, CT; Devin Morales, 20, of 132 Wolcott St. Bristol, CT; Angel Valentin,18, of 112 Lasalle St. New Britain, CT; and Akeil Booker,19, of 817 Ellington Rd, South Windsor, CT.

They were each charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Larceny 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 3rd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st Degree.

All were held on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Aug. 25.

In addition to this arrest, Morales was found to have an extraditable outstanding arrest warrant out of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, FL. The warrant was verified and Morales was charged with being a Fugitive From Justice. He was held on a separate $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Aug. 25.