Obituary: Marilyn Carol Dionne

Marilyn Carol Dionne, 73 beloved wife of Joseph Henry Dionne for 54 years, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family early Tuesday evening August 15, 2017 at the home of her daughter Lori Korngiebel and son-in-law David in Southington, CT.

Marilyn Carol was born on June 5, 1944 in Sinclair, Maine. Marilyn Carol was the oldest of eleven children to Norman St. Peter and the late Freda (Collins) St. Peter. She and her husband lived in Connecticut for many years before returning to Cross Lake (Guerrette) Maine after their retirement in 1999. They were parishioners of St. Joseph Church in Sinclair. While in CT, Marilyn worked for 21 years at Pratt & Whitney along with her husband. She was also a member of St. Dominic Church in Southington.

Marilyn enjoyed Bingo, visiting the casino, playing cards with family and friends, and loved large gatherings at her home where the more the merrier. She created many memories of happy times with her cousins and friends. She was especially devoted to her loving grandchildren and always hosted Sunday dinners.

Besides her husband and father, she leaves her son Kevin Dionne; daughters Lisa Dionne and Lori Korngiebel along with her husband David; brothers Greg, Rudy, Andrew, Howard, and Jules St. Peter; sisters Norma, Marquis, and Marylou Ouellette and all their spouses.

She was the most loving Memere in the world to her grandchildren Amanda, Ashley, Aaron, Matthew, Ryan, Jennifer, Luke, David Ryan, Kaylie, Austin, Devin, and Nathan; and great grandchildren Aubree, Keith, Isaac, Landon, Ryan and Jenna; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Raymond, Lloyd and Wayne St. Peter.

We all want to thank her for leaving us so many loving, joyful and funny memories of her. She will be greatly missed, we will be sure to carry on her life motto “C’est Bon!” meaning ‘It’s good!”.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Intention at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at St. Dominic’s Church, 1050 Flanders Rd, Southington.