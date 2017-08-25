Obituary: Jacqueline Robinson

Jacqueline Robinson: knitter, bingo playing, cookbook collector, and apple pie baking grandma died on August 24. 2017.

Jackie was born on April 24, 1945 to John Elliott and Anne Rae Elliott. She grew up on Long Island, married, and had two children. As a stay at home mom, she was dedicated to her family. In 1985, she settled in Southington where she discovered her love of golf, and later, the fun of knitting with friends. She enjoyed baking, going out to eat, and going to Calendar House. She was always the first in line at her grandchildren’s events.

In the last few days of her life, she was surrounded by family, friends, and her dog Maggie. She listened to Colorado stories from her son, Chris, recalled family trips to Disney and Hawaii, and listened to music sung by her favorite artists: Reilly and Connor Lincavicks, and the King, Elvis Presley. She knew she was loved and quietly and peacefully passed. With Jackie’s passing, stock in QVC and Coke a Cola will definitely plummet. Holidays will never be the same without her special baked treats.

Jackie was predeceased by her parents and sister, Sharon Meyer of Harkers Island, NC. Jackie will be remembered by her children, Deborah Lincavicks and her husband Robert Lincavicks of Southington and Christopher-John Robinson of Telluride, Co. She will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Reilly and Connor Lincavicks.

The family would like to acknowledge the spectacular care she received on 5th Floor North in New Britain General Hospital. The doctors, nurses, residents, and aids made the last few days full of hugs, dancing, and most importantly dignity. We would also like to thank Pam Brown for her care, comfort, and support throughout these difficult weeks.

Jackie’s family will receive family and friends at Della Vecchia Funeral Home, Southington, on Friday, September 1 from 5 to 7 pm. A mass celebrating Jackie’s life will be on Saturday, September 2 at 11:00 am. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – 145 Main St. Southington. Interment will follow at the St. Paul Memorial Garden following the service.

Memorial donations can be made in her honor to Southington Fire Department, 310 N. Main Street, or The Calendar House, 388 Pleasant Street.

For directions and online condolences, visit ww.dellavecchiafh.com.