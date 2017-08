On August 23, 2017 Cerena Stimpson,23, of Waterbury, CT was arrested for Larceny 5th Degree and Interfering with an Officer. The charges stemmed from an incident at the Southington Target store where she exited without paying for two vacuum cleaners, assorted DVDs, and electronics. During the initial stages of the investigation, Stimpson lied to police about her identity.

Stimpson was held on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Aug. 24.