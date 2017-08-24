Police arrest man for reckless endangerment

Steven Aberg, 28, of New Haven, was arrested at Bristol Court on Aug. 21 for an outstanding warrant. He was charged with reckless endangerment of the second degree, reckless driving, and disobeying an officer’s signal.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 18 at the T/A Travel Center in which a concerned citizen called police to report that a male was passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot. An officer arrived and started to make contact with the male, who then put his vehicle in drive and drove away at a high rate of speed, striking a curb before exiting the parking lot.

Information was sent out to other departments and through further investigation the male was identified as Steven Aberg.

Aberg was processed and appeared in Bristol Court on Aug. 22.