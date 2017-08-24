Perry to hold meet the candidate BBQ

The Jack Perry for Town Council committee is hosting a barbecue fundraiser this Saturday, Aug. 26 from 12 noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Southington Drive-In pavilion.

Perry is a petitioning candidate running unaffiliated for a council seat this November.

The event, which serves as a meet-the-candidate kickoff party, is free to attend and will be held rain or shine. Perry will be on hand to meet with residents and discuss ideas.

For more information, call Jack Perry at (860) 406-1061. To contribute online, visit https://secure.anedot.com/jackperry/donate