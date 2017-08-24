Party like its Studio 25; Foxwoods continues to celebrate its anniversary

by MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

The ribbon cutting and dedications are out of the way.

Now, the time has arrived to party.

Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday night, Sept. 1, will be partying like its Studio 25 to end the summer with a bang.

The event, which continues the celebration of Foxwoods’ 25th anniversary, will welcome special guests such as singer/actor Christina Milian, Bravo TV’s Kim Zolciak from ”Real Housewives of Atlanta” and actor Joseph Sikora of Starz’s show ”Power.” DJ Envy will spin the music.

With 25 years under its belt, Foxwoods’ Vice President of Entertainment & Entertainment Marketing Monique Sebastian said, “What better reason to celebrate.”

The party also is a way to give back something– and something fun– to Foxwoods’ loyal customers and the public at large, said Sebastian. “This is a way to say thank you for coming to the shows, the spas, the hotels, and restaurants as we look to the future.

When Foxwoods began to figure out a way to bring the public in for the celebration, Sebastian said the number 25 came to the mind. The number already has popped up in a variety of promotions at Foxwoods.

The decision then came about to have a spin off of Studio 54, the legendary New York disco of the 1970s where everyone who was anyone went to be seen and where people who wanted to see celebrities turned out in droves.

“It was the premiere night club,” said Sebastian.

Although the event pays tribute to a 1970s disco, Sebastian said there is no need bring your Studio 54-influenced wardrobe to this party.

“Dress code is dress to impress,” said Sebastian.

As a reflection of Studio 54, but with a modern twist, Sebastian said guests can expect great music—from hip-hop, to top 40 to EDM—being spun by great DJs such as DJ Envy; a great atmosphere, bars, decoration, dancers, performers, and more.

There also will be really cool celebrities, said Sebastian, noting Milian Zolciak, and Sikora.

Milian, said Sebastian, has become part of the extended Foxwoods family through the years. “She’s one of our favorites,” said Sebastian. “She’s easy to work with… we have a great rapport.”

Foxwoods Studio 25, end of the summer party, will be held in the Premier Ballroom Friday, Sept. 1 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket. Tickets are $25.

For tickets, go to www.Foxwoods.com