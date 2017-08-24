Obituary: John A. Kania

John A. “Jack” Kania, 70, of Southington died peacefully at home on Aug. 10th. He was the beloved husband of Deborah (Greene) Kania.

Born in New Britain Aug. 16, 1946, he was the son of Otley (Anderson) Kania and the late Andrew J. Kania.

He served in the U.S. Army Signal Co in Vietnam. He retired from Yankee Energy System (Eversource) after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed hiking mountain trails, classic car and air shows, and visiting many historical sites; but most of all, his family and friends, whenever together, gave him much joy.

In addition to his wife Deborah, he is survived by his mother Otley, and brother Edwin and wife Gerri Kania, all of Southington; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held on Aug. 15th at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial with military honors was at Oak Hill Cemetery. Donations can be made to the ALS Assoc., CT Chapter, 4 Oxford Rd., Milford, CT 06460.