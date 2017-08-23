Senior listings for Aug. 25 edition

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

SOUTHINGTON

VOLUNTEER MEETING. 1 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Current and potential Calendar House volunteers plan how to support the potential of the new building. All are welcome.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

SOUTHINGTON

JOURNEY TO THE WHITE MOUNTAINS. 3 day trip includes Castle in the Clouds estate, Lake Winnepesaukee, 2 nights at North Conway Grand Hotel with shopping, cog train to the top of Mt. Washington, and lunch cruise. 5 meals included. Cost is $611 single ($502 double). Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARDS OPEN HOUSE. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Tour the independent and assisted living community. Coffee served. People are welcome to stop by. Contact: retirement counselor Jessica Baillargeon, (860) 628-5656.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

SOUTHINGTON

WELCOME TO MOTOWN. 11 a.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, Mulberry St. Featuring Marva Scott as Diana Ross and Tina Turner and CP Lacey as Stevie Wonder and James Brown. Dinner includes salad, pasta, chicken marsala, baked meatloaf, potatoes, vegetables, dessert. Cost is $42. Contact Calendar House, (860) 621-3014.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARDS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Tour the independent and assisted living community. Coffee served. People are welcome to stop by. Contact; retirement counselor Jessica Baillargeon, (860) 628-5656.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

SOUTHINGTON

MULBERRY GARDENS OPEN HOUSE. 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Tour the assisted living, adult day and memory care community. Light refreshments will be served. People are welcome to just stop by. Contact: retirement counselor Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

SOUTHINGTON

KEEPING THE MEMORY STRONG THROUGHOUT THE AGING PROCESS. 6:30 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Facilitator will be Patty O’Brian, CDP, patient-family engagement coordinator and Alzheimer’s-dementia specialist, Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. This event is sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. Seating is limited. To register, call (860) 276-1020.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Second Tuesday of every month (except December). Facilitators provide suggestions, community support, and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED. Senior Transportation Services, Inc. is a nonprofit transportation service for senior citizens, age 55 and older in need of volunteer drivers willing to commit to 2 hours a week to meet the needs of their community in aiding seniors to “age in place.” Mileage for volunteer drivers is reimbursed. Contact: (860) 224-7117 or at seniortransportationservices@yahoo.com

CALLING ALL BINGO CALLERS. Thursdays and Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Volunteers needed for bingo callers. Contact Carol Volpe, (860) 628-5656.

IN HOME ASSESSMENTS FOR OVER-55. Geriatric specialists provide free in-home assessments to Southington residents. Paid by the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation. Provided funding to Hartford HealthCare Center at Home for free home consultations with a geriatrician, geriatric pharmacist or occupational therapist. For more info, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BRIDGE AT THE ORCHARDS OF SOUTHINGTON. 1 p.m. on Mondays at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Do you like to play cards and meet new people? Learn the game of bridge and become a member of their Bridge Club. For more information, please call Edesa Ciscar at (860) 628-5656.

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. Third Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free monthly club for older adults seeking socialization and meaningful activities. Coffee socials, live music, lunch, bingo and more while socializing in a safe and friendly setting. Limited seating and transportation may be provided. RSVP Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.