Recreation listings for Aug. 25 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

SOUTHINGTON POOL HOURS—Recreation Park small wading and large swimming pools at are both closed until further notice due to an electrical issue. Memorial Park pools are open for regular hours of: Monday-Friday, noon-8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Pool facilities are free and open to Southington residents, but each resident may bring one non-resident guest. Proper ID and proof of residency is required to gain entry. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. More info and rules at www.southington.org/pools.

*Note, Memorial Park pool closes for the season on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

GIRLS YOUTH FIELD HOCKEY PROGRAM—Wednesdays, Aug. 30-Oct. 4, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (grades 3-5) or Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 29-Oct. 5, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (grades 6-8), at the upper lacrosse field at Panthorn Park, 485 Burritt St. Students must bring their own equipment. Program fees vary. Forms, fees, and info at www.southington.org/FieldHockey.

YOUTH MARTIAL ARTS PROGRAMS—Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Sept. 11-Oct. 21 at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. A 6-week introductory programs for children ages 4-6 (Little Dragon) and 7-12 (Karate Kids). Cost is $69 per child and includes a uniform. Class sizes are limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/MartialArts.

KICKBOXING PROGRAM—Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Sept. 11-Oct. 21 (Session I) or Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from Sept. 12-Oct. 21, at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Two 6-week sessions for Southington males and females ages 14 and up. Cost is $99 and includes boxing gloves. Class sizes are limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/KickFit.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES (BEGINNERS)—Wednesdays, Sept. 13-Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. Instructor is Kevin Medeiros. All dogs must be at least 3 months of age by the first class with up-to-date vaccinations. No dogs at the first class. Cost is $105. More info and forms at www.Southington.org/DogObedience.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES (INTERMEDIATE)—Thursdays, Sept. 14-Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. Instructor is Kevin Medeiros. All dogs must be at least 3 months of age by the first class with up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $105. More info and forms at www.Southington.org/DogObedience.

MUSIC ON THE GREEN

Free concerts, along with a free car show, takes place every Wednesday May 31 through Sept. 6 on the Town Green. Music begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/MOTG

August

Aug. 30, Heartbeat Dixieland Jazz Band (TD Bank)

September

Sept. 6, Soul Sound Revue (Billy Carlson Heating & AC, Showcase Auto & Recovery)

Sept. 13, River of Dreams (Tighe & Bond, Two Brothers Ice Cream)

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

September

Sept. 9, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534

October

Oct. 1, Vermont Fall Foliage, $144

Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674

Oct. 28, Salem, MA “Haunted Happenings”, $84-98

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December