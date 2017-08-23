Performance listings for Aug. 25 edition

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

HAVILAH RAND AND BRUCE SALMON. 7 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Texas-based musicians Havilah Rand and Bruce Salmon will be performing. Havilah is also leading the singer-songwriter workshop at SoCCA this month, and the kids participating in the program will perform before the concert begins.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

HEATHER DEPAOLO – “SHINE.” 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Part of the free summer concert series. Bring your own lawn chair.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON DRIVE-IN. Saturdays, June 3-Oct. 28, 6 p.m. gates open and movies start at sunset. Cost for Southington residents is $2 per person ($10 per carload). Non resident carloads coast $15. Eric Korp will entertain children and families before the movies. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). More info at SouthingtonDrive-In.org.

August

Aug. 26, “The Peanuts Movie” (STEPS).

September

Sept. 2, “Trolls” (Bread for Life).

October