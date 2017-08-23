Obituary: John C. Monroe

John C. Monroe, 56, passed away on Tuesday , August 22, 2017 at VITAS at St. Mary’s Hospital after a courageous 10 year battle with heart disease.

Born in Waterbury on January 9, 1961, he was the son of the late Ernest “Dick” and Ruth (Seymour) Monroe. He attended Wolcott Schools and worked as a painter for Driscoll & Muller and was self employed.

“Johnny Rotten” loved life, family and many friends. His only regret was not being able to say goodbye to all of them.

He is survived by his sisters Patricia (John) Holcomb, Marilyn Monroe all of Wolcott, Barbara Commerford of Canaan, a brother William Monroe of Winsted and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his three brothers Richard, Gary and Geno Monroe who died just six weeks ago.

Calling hours will be Friday Aug. 25 from 6 to 8 PM at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 690 Woodtick Rd. in Wolcott. There are no other funeral services. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online tributes and directions.