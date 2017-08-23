Miscellaneous listings for Aug. 25 edition

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

SOUTHINGTON

CAR SHOW (VENDOR REGISTRATION). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Summit at Plantsville, 216 Summit St. Hosted by The Summit at Plantsville and The Connecticut Road Lancers. No admission or entrance fees for cars up to 1986. To register as a food truck, die cast car vendor, crafter, and more, call Barbara Blau, (860) 628-0364 or at recreation@summitatplantsville.com.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

SOUTHINGTON

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS. 9:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St. Service in memory of St. Francis of Assisi will be held outside on the front lawn under a tent. All are welcome to bring pets, whether dog, cat, rabbit, ferret, guinea pig, hamster, bird, turtle, snake, etc. Even stuffed animals or pet photos are welcome. Rain or shine. For more info, call church office at (860) 628-9001.

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

SOUTHINGTON

9/11 MEMORIAL CEREMONY. 8:46 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial, alongside the rail trail in Plantsville. All town residents are invited to join members of the Southington Fire Department, the Southington Police Department, the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, local veteran support groups, town and state officials, and other community leaders for a brief

memorial service. To insure available parking, attendees should arrive by 8:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

PASTA DINNER FOR RYAN CATLIN. Noon to 8 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Ln. Cost is

$15 ($10 for children ages 3-8, children under 2 are free). Tickets are time sensitive (Noon to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.). Ryan Catlin is a 15-year-old SHS student that suffered a severe spinal injury. Tickets sold at Little Red Store, Elks Lodge (at their Wednesday pasta dinner), Music on the Green, Hot Tans, and Cadillac Ranch.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

SOUTHINGTON

LEWIS HS CLASS OF 1945 REUNION. 1 p.m. at the Manor Inn, 1636 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. The Class of 1945 will celebrate their 72nd year reunion. More info or to confirm attendance, call Marie at (860) 628-5153.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

SOUTHINGTON

SHS CLASS OF 1977 REUNION. 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Hawks Landing Country Club, Pattonwood Dr. Cost is $60 per person, includes buffet, hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, and cash bar. More info on Facebook at 40th Reunion SHS Class of 1977 (event) or Class of 1977 Southington High School (page). Tickets at www.paypal.me/bermudamike/60.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

SHS CLASS OF 1962 REUNION. 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Southington CC, Back Nine Tavern. Final count must be in by Sept. 14. For more info or if you plan to attend, call Ron DePaolo (860) 621-6003 or Yvonne Butler Webber (860) 291-9080.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

SOUTHINGTON

SHS CLASS OF 1967 REUNION. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Waverly Inn, Cheshire. Cost is $65 per person, includes hors d’oeuvres, buffet, and desserts. Tickets available through Sept. 1. Contact: Joann Volpe at joavolp@yahoo.com or Leslie (Turek) Griffin at lesandcolt6@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HS CLASS OF 1960 REUNION. Noon to 5 p.m. at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. Cost is $35 per person. Contact: Joan Mancini-Neyes at (860) 747-6137 or Jnoyes1485@cox.net; or Terry Piccoli-DeBisschop at terrymarie65@cox.net; or Kathy Walsh-Fagan at (860) 674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

BRISTOL

ST ANN CRAFT FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saint Ann Church Hall, 215 West St. Presented by the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality. Over 50 craft tables with food and fun.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 26; Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30; Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28; Nov. 4, 18; Dec. 2, 16.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.