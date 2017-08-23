Kids’ listings for Aug. 25 edition

NOW thru AUG. 30

SOUTHINGTON

GOAT WALK AND FARM TOUR. Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow Rd. Two hour tour. Stroll through pastures and follow the trail at Crescent Lake. Includes one complementary bag of goat food for each guest. Walking sticks available. Wear comfortable sturdy clothing. Children under 12 must be supervised by an adult. Adults, $20. (Children helpers $15). Tickets are non-refundable unless it rains on the day of the event. Contact: (860) 385-GOAT or info@bradleymountainsoaps.com

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

WHEN I’M IN CHARGE. 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Southington Youth Services office, 196 N. Main St. The course is intended for Southington youth in grades 4-6 and teaches them how to keep safe when they are left at home on their own. It is taught by Red Cross certified instructor, Terri Benoit. Registration is first-come, first-served. A small fee to attend. RSVP Youth Services, (860) 276-6281.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

PLANTSVILLE COMMUNITY NURSERY SCHOOL. Open to 3-year-olds, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., or 4-year-olds, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. (860) 628-8878 or pcns1955@gmail.com.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com.