Health listings for Aug. 25 edition



TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Southington YMCA, 29 High St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon at ShopRite, 750 Queen St. Sponsored by The Orchards at Southington.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

SOUTHINGTON

LAUGHTER WITH LEAANN. 1 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. The Orchards director of social services LeaAnn Blanchard will lead activities, including laughter exercises and insights into real and simulated laughter. Sponsored by Orchards at Southington. Seating is limited. Register at (860) 621-3014.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

DINNER WITH THE DOC – RELIEVING BACK AND SCIATIC PAIN. 5 p.m. at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Sean Esmende, MD, orthopedic spine surgeon, will present the program. Discussion will include conditions that cause back pain like spinal stenosis and advanced surgical options including robotic spine surgery. A light complimentary dinner will be served. Seating is limited. Reservations at (855) HHC-HERE/ (855) 442.4373.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton, (860) 378-1286.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.