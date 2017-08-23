Dining listings for Aug. 25 edition

SUNDAY, AUG. 26

SOUTHINGTON

COUNTRY BREAKFAST. 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Roger’s Orchard, 17 Longbottom Rd. Cost is $10 ($5 for children under 12) and proceeds benefit Bread for Life. Enjoy panoramic views of Southington from a deck atop the orchard and maybe catch a glimpse of the hot air balloons from the Plainville Balloon Festival. Country breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, doughnuts, cider, juice, and coffee. Teens from the Kids Who Care Program will be providing free activities for the kids.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

OTHER

PIZZA PARTY. 5:30 p.m. at the Quinnipiac River Watershed Association, 540 Oregon Rd., Meriden. Cost is $25 (under 6 are free). Proceeds benefit the QRWA conservation and education programs along the entire watershed, including Southington. All you can eat salad, pizza, frozen yogurt, cappuccino from Gourmet Pizza Truck EST of New Haven. Free canoe and kayak rides on the pond and river. For tickets available at www.qrwa.org. Contact Steve Theriault at (860) 302-8099 or email qrwainfo@att.net.