Police arrest man for risk of injury to minor

The Southington Police Department received information late Friday night, Aug. 18, 2017 that Keith Dubin, age 31, of Southington contacted what he believed to be a 14 year old male via social media. During the course of their online interactions, Dubin requested photos of the youth and they agreed to meet up at a designated location in Southington.

As a result of the information received, an investigation was started into this incident. SPD Patrol Division, Detective Bureau, and Information Technology Division worked together on the investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Dubin. The warrant charged Dubin with Criminal Attempt to Commit Risk of Injury to a Minor and Criminal Attempt to Possess Child Pornography.

Dubin is listed on the Sexual Offender Registry.

He was held pending a $100,000 court set bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Aug. 22.