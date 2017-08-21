Police arrest man for drug possession

Ryan Delbuono, 33 of Southington was charged with two counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotics, Sale of a Narcotic, Possession of Less Than Half Ounce of Cannabis, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on Aug. 20, 2017. This was the result of officers receiving information that Delbuono was attempting to sell drugs in the downtown area.

Further investigation led to officers stopping Delbuono and finding him with possession of marijuana, narcotic pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Delbuono was processed and posted a $5,000.00 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Aug. 28.