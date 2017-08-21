Police arrest man for assault, interfering with officer

On Aug. 19, 2017, Daniel Akinsyana, age 27 of Naugatuck, CT turned himself in at the Southington Police Department after learning there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The warrant, which charged Akinsyana with Assault in the 2nd degree, interfering with an officer, and making a false statement, stemmed from an incident that occurred on Aug. 7, 2017 at Motel 6 in Southington in which Akinsyana became involved in a dispute and allegedly struck the other party in the head with an ashtray causing injury.

Akinsyana was processed and released on a $50,000 court set surety bond. He was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Aug. 21.