Obituary: Rosemary (Kowar) Sabatella

Rosemary (Kowar) Sabatella, 84, of Southington, passed away at her home on August 17, 2017. She was the wife of Francis Sabatella and they were married for 59 years.

Rosemary was born on Dec.21, 1932 in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Kowar.

Rosemary was a graduate of New Britain High School. She performed secretarial work part time for many years, but was mostly a stay at home mom. She cared for her family and was known to keep an immaculate home. She attended St. Thomas Church and had many friends there. She was funny, good- natured and was well liked. She also liked UCONN girl’s basketball and the Red Sox.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her 3 children, Christine Cusano, Francis Sabatella Jr., and Diane Sabatella. Rosemary also leaves 3 grandchildren, Steven Cusano, Drew VanAlmkerk and Melissa Violette and her husband Matthew, 3 great grandchildren, Kayleigh (who nicknamed her “Rosie”), Jackson and Braden. She also leaves a sister Florence Dickman and a brother Joseph Kowar and his wife Dorothy. She also leaves many nieces, nephews who have fond memories of Aunty along with many friends. She was predeceased by her sisters, Anna Kowar, Pauline Mindek, Carol Petruska ,Virginia Bonola, Frances Wisk and a brother Theodore Kowar.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday September 6th 10 a.m. at St Thomas Church 99 Bristol St. in Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in Rosemary’s name to Southington Community Services 91 Norton St. Plantsville, CT 06479.