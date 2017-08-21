Obituary: Joseph Mihalak

Joseph “Yoy”Mihalak, 94, of Southington passed away on Friday, August 18, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Julia (Barry) Mihalak for 57 years.

Joseph was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp, which later became the U.S. Air Force serving as a pilot during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after 25 years of service and from the Air Force in 1982 with the grade of Major. He was a 50 year member of the Civil Air Patrol, American Legion Post 72 and the Holy Trinity Men’s Club. Joe also loved to be outside in his garden.

In addition to his wife he leaves his four children, Aleta Lea and husband Patrick of WA., Nancy Lalla and husband John, Janice Daviault and husband Justin and Joseph Mihalak all of Southington; 11 grandchildren, Douglas, Patrick, Christopher and Kathy Lea, Samantha, Kristen and Joseph DiMartino, John Lalla, Aurora Salazar, Amber Woodward and Aidan Daviault along with many great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Steven and John Mihalak and three sisters, Helen Halavka, Josephine Wicrowski and Anna Triano.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, 10:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, 200 Summer St., Plantsville for a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Polish National Catholic Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. For online condolences please visit,www.dellavecchiafh.com