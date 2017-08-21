Obituary: Joseph H. R. Lemire

Joseph H. Richard Lemire, 80, passed away on Aug 17, 2017 in Englewood, FL, formally of Southington. He was born in Berlin, NH to Adelard and Alice Lemire on May 1, 1937. He was a great friend, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Stella; children Claudette (Albert) Hovasse of Plantsville, CT and his son Thomas of Plainville; grandchildren AnneMarie and Daniel Hovasse and Stephanie Lemire and his sister Theresa Riendeau of Berlin, NH. He was predeceased by 5 brothers and 3 sisters. He was a 32 year member of Plantsville Engine Company #2 and worked at UPS until he retired in 1997. He served his church as a volunteer for the Outreach Program, Bingo and Minister of Hospitality. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Englewood, on August 23rd at 11AM. Memorial donations may be made to the Bruce P. Slodzinski Memorial Scholarship, 351 Marion Ave, Plantsville, CT 06479.