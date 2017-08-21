Obituary: George O’Keefe

George O’Keefe, 84, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Friday, August 18, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital Vitas. He was the husband of the late Marita (LeRoy) O’Keefe.

Born August 1, 1933 in New Haven he was the son of the late, John T. and Rose (Ryan) O’Keefe.

George was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and Fairfield University. He was employed for 30 years at Waterbury Farrel as an engineer. He loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and was an avid Red Sox and UCONN fan.

He is survived by his three children, Rosanne Whitney and husband Peter of Plymouth, Stephen O’Keefe and wife Deborah of Plantsville and Francis O’Keefe and wife Ginny of Southington; six grandchildren, Matthew Whitney and wife Amanda of Southington, Michael O’Keefe and wife Erica of Wolcott, MariJo Rupp and husband Dave of PA, Allison O’Keefe of Berlin, Emily O’Keefe of Southington and Stephanie O’Keefe of Plantsville; four great-grandchildren, Lily and Aubrey Rupp, Stephen O’Keefe and Logan Whitney along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and John O’Keefe and a sister, MaryLou Paul.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, 8:45 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville for a Mass at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to; Sacred Heart High School, 142 S. Elm St., Waterbury, CT 06706 or St. Mary’s School, 43 Cole St., Waterbury, CT 06706. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com