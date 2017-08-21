Democrats announce ‘meet the candidates’ event

The Southington Democratic Town Committee is hosting an event to meet the 2017 candidates for election.

On Friday, Aug. 31, Southington voters are invited to the Southington Public Library from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for an evening with the Democratic team. Candidates for Town Council, Board of Education, Board of Finance, Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Water Commission will be on hand to speak with residents.

Town Council incumbents Chris Palmieri, Dawn Miceli, and John Barry will all seek re-election, alongside newcomers Kelly Morrissey, Chris Poulos, and Carolyn Futtner.

Along with incumbents David Derynoski, Zaya Oshana and Bob Brown, the BOE ballot will include Jennifer Micacci,Lisa Cammuso and Joe DelDebbio.

BOF candidates include incumbents Kevin Beaudoin and John Moise, along with Susan Zoni and Dagmara Scalise.

Susan Locks was nominated to seek re-election on the Planning and Zoning Commission, along with Ross Hart, who currently serves as an alternate. Joining them on the PZC campaign is Val Guarino and Chris Robertson.

Tom Murphy and Rudy Cabata will seek spots on the Board of Water Commissioners.

This meet and greet event is free to the public.

Municipal elections are Tuesday, Nov. 7.