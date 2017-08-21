Bees weekend roundup for Aug. 21

BEES SECURE SERIES VICTORY WITH DOUBLEHEADER SPLIT

The Game Changed When…:

Game 1: Bridgeport led 2-0, and Tony Abreu came to the plate with 2 outs in the top of the 2nd inning. Wellington Dotel was on second and Jose Cuevas was on first. Abreu would reach base on an error, and Dotel would come home to score, charging an unearned run to Nate Roe. That run would give Bridgeport a 3-0 lead at the time, and prove to be the game winning play.

Game 2: The Bees came to bat in the bottom of the 2nd inning down 1-0 at the time. They would rally for 2 runs in the frame, which started with Jamar Walton scoring on an errant pickoff attempt by Matt Quintana, and then Yusuke Kajimoto bringing home Jordan Hinshaw with an RBI single immediately after. New Britain secured the 2-1 lead at the time, and that’s all they would need to get the win.

Pitchers of Record:

Game 1: W: Manny Parra (2-2) | L: Nate Roe (5-4) | SV: Manny Delcarmen (3)

Game 2: W: Kyle Simon (9-10) | L: Matt Quintana (0-1)

Player(s) of the Game:

Game 1: Wellington Dotel (Bridgeport) – 2-4, 2B, HR, RBI, 3 R | Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 2-3, 2 RBI

Game 2: Kyle Simon (New Britain) – 7 IP, CG, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 K | Yusuke Kajimoto (New Britain) – 2-3, RBI, SB | Gustavo Molina (Bridgeport) – 2-3, HR, RBI

Next Game: Tuesday, August 22nd, 7:12 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (18-24, 44-68) vs. Bridgeport Bluefish (21-23, 62-52)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Jonathan Pettibone (1-6, 4.77) | Bridgeport: RHP Rainy Lara (9-6, 4.18)

Bees Buzz: Nate Roe made his first start of the season in game 1 of today’s doubleheader. Last season with the Bees he appeared in 12 games, making 10 starts…Craig Maddox has multiple hits in 4 of his last 5 games after getting multiple hits in game 1 of the doubleheader…Jovan Rosa has recorded a hit in 15 of his last 17 games after getting a hit in game 1 of the doubleheader…Mike Hepple has not allowed an earned run against the Bluefish this season after pitching 2 innings of relief in game 1 (8 total innings)…With 3 strikeouts in his start in game 1, Nate Roe is now 2 strikeouts away from 200 strikeouts in his professional career… Bridgeport’s visit to New Britain Stadium for this series is the last visit that the Bluefish will ever make to New Britain…Game 2 was the first time since the second game of a doubleheader against Long Island on May 14th that neither the Bees or their opponent scored in multiple innings…The Bees are now 18-13 in one run games after game 2 ended in a 2-1 final score…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 252 after playing in both games of today’s doubleheader, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 275, including postseason.

BIERFELDT, SKELTON HOMER AS BEES WIN GAME 2

The Game Changed When…: The game was tied at 1 in the bottom of the 5th inning, and Jovan Rosa came to bat for the Bees with James Skelton on second and Michael Crouse on first. Rosa would bring both of them home with a 2 RBI double to give the Bees a 3-1 lead at the time.

Pitchers of Record: W: Nick Greenwood (2-4) | L: Ross Seaton (1-1)

Player(s) of the Game:Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI | James Skelton (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, 2 RBI | Angelys Nina (Bridgeport) – 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

Bees Buzz: Today was the first doubleheader sweep for the Bees this season…Conor Bierfeldt hit his team leading 18th home run of the season in the bottom of the 6th inning of game 2…James Skelton added on to his career high home run total on the season in game 2 with a 2 run shot in the bottom of the 7th inning…Michael Crouse stole his team leading 33rd base in the bottom of the 1st inning in game 2…New Britain scored 7 runs in both games today for a grand total of 14 runs, and had a combined 25 hits between both games…After being victorious in both games today, the Bees are 6-12 in doubleheader games…Nick Greenwood’s outing of 8 innings is the longest outing of his Atlantic League career, having never pitched more than 7 innings in a game…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 250, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 273, including postseason.

ROSA HOMERS IN NEW BRITAIN’S WIN OVER BRIDGEPORT

The Game Changed When…: Craig Maddox ripped a 2 RBI double in the top of the 11th inning to break the 5-5 stalemate, and give New Britain a 7-5 lead. Michael Crouse would score from second and Jovan Rosa would score all the way from first on the hit. The Bees would hold on to reach the 7-6 final.

Pitchers of Record: W: Brandon Fry (1-3) | L: Frank DeJiulio Jr. (3-5) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (13)

Player(s) of the Game:Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI | Jose Cuevas (Bridgeport) – 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI | Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-5, HR, RBI

Bees Buzz: The first game of today’s doubleheader was Jovan Rosa’s 900th game of his professional career…Brandon Fry picked up his first win of the season in the game…This game was the first extra innings game for New Britain since July 14th against Southern Maryland, and their first of the season against Bridgeport…Craig Maddox has multiple hits in 6 of his last 7 games…Greg Nappo allowed just the 10th triple of the season given up by the Bees pitching staff in the bottom of the 1st inning, by comparison the Bees have hit 16 triples on the season… Jovan Rosa hit a solo home run in the top of the 5th inning, his 14th home run of the season. That home run is a new personal career high for most home runs in a season…New Britain is now 7-3 in extra inning games this season…By the top of the 6th inning, every Bees player had tallied at least 1 hit in the game…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 249, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 272, including postseason.