Despite jumping ahead early, Bees fall 13-5 to Blue Crabs

MADDOX NOTCHES 3 HITS, DRIVES IN 2 IN 13-5 LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees took early lead but the Blue Crabs take the rubber match after coming from behind for a 13-5 win over New Britain #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: L.J. Hoes hit a 3 run home run in the top of the 6th inning when the Blue Crabs were down 5-4, giving them the lead 7-5. Southern Maryland would hold on to that lead for the rest of the contest as they secured the series victory.

Pitchers of Record: W: Drew Hayes (7-6) | L: Mike Hepple (2-1)

Player(s) of the Game: L.J. Hoes (Southern Maryland) – 5-6, 2B, HR, 4 RBI | Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 3-3, 2 RBI

Next Game: Friday, August 18th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Bridgeport Bluefish (20-20, 61-49) vs. New Britain Bees (15-23, 41-67)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Greg Nappo (2-1, 3.48) | Bridgeport: RHP Charles Brewer (8-5, 4.05)

Bees Buzz: Michael Crouse stole his team leading 31st base in the bottom of the 1st inning, and his 32nd base in the bottom of the 2nd…Craig Maddox has 10 RBI through his last 6 games after nothing 2 RBI tonight…Every Bees player in the starting lineup reached base at least once in the game…Southern Maryland had 19 hits in tonight’s game, which ties the season high for most hits allowed in a game by the Bees pitching staff…Jordan Hinshaw has recorded a hit in 5 consecutive games, and has multiple hits in 3 of those 5 games, including tonight…Mike Lee’s start of 3 2/3 innings is his shortest start since May 8th in Sugar Land, where he also pitched 3 2/3 innings…The Bees allowed 5 home runs by their opponent in tonight’s game, which ties the season high in that category, set on June 27th when the Lancaster Barnstormers hit 5 home runs…James Skelton has recorded a hit in 7 consecutive games…Tonight’s game was 13 minutes shorter than New Britain’s longest 9 inning game this season (3:47 on August 13th at York)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 248, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 271, including postseason. Rosa is also 1 game away from 900 games played in his professional career.