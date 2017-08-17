Obituary: Winthrop B. Thurlow, 90

Winthrop B. Thurlow, 90, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday August 16, 2017 at Autumn Lake in New Britain. He was the husband of the late Anne (Karash) Thurlow and the late Irene (Normandin) Thurlow.

Born February 10, 1927 in W. Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Smith) Thurlow.

Winthrop was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving both WW II and the Korean War. He retired from Cuno of Meriden and Pratt & Whitney tool division. He was President of the Jenson’s Social Club and was an avid golfer.

He leaves his daughter, Sandra Woolley and husband Robert of Bristol; three grandchildren, Jennifer Dean and husband Bradford, Christine Woolley and Robert Woolley and wife Andrea; four great-grandchildren, Isiah, Brayden, Kenzie and Emma along with many nieces and nephews. Winthrop is also survived by stepchildren Leo Normandin and wife Deborah of Litchfield and Beth Rogala of Southington. He was predeceased by a brother Lawrence Thurlow and a sister Alice Thurlow.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday Aug. 29, at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 310 Ann St. Ext., Meriden. There will be no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com