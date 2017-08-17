Obituary: Laurel (Jablonski) Nyerick, 87

Laurel (Jablonski) Nyerick, 87 of Southington, loving wife of the late Edward Nyerick Sr. for 54 years, died on August 14, 2017 at Southington Care Center.

Born in New Britain on August 9, 1930, daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Kokoszka) Jablonski, she lived in Southington since 1959. Laurel was a graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1948 and received a B.S. degree in secondary education from the University of Connecticut, class of 1952. She retired as an Intensive Reading Teacher from East Hartford Public Schools. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Southington where she was a member of the Immaculata Women’s Club. Laurel was an avid reader, a fan of UCONN and IU Hoosiers Basketball and thoroughly enjoyed doing the daily crossword puzzle and word jumble in the Hartford Courant.

She is survived by four sons, Stephen and his wife Beth of Southington, Carl and his wife Sasheen of Las Vegas, NV, Edward Jr. and his wife Joanne of Southington and Scott and his wife Bess of Warminster, PA. She was a special Babci to eight cherished grandchildren: Jared, Evan, Emily, Jessica, Natalie, Olivia, Nicole and Valerie.

She was predeceased by a sister, Geraldine Soulier. She also leaves a special cousin, Dorothy Sak of Kensington and two former daughters-in-law: Jacqueline Nyerick and Susan Rutkowski, both of Southington.

A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Laurel’s life will be held on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Southington. Committal will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Family and friends may gather on Friday, prior to the Mass, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Southington, CT 06489.

