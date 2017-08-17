Obituary: Emilia (Sica) Canonico, 94

Emilia (Sica) Canonico, 94, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at the Summit of Plantsville surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 11, 1922 in Naples, Italy she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Concetta Sica.

Emilia was employed by GE for 17 years until her retirement and later worked for Casertano Nursey.

She was a special mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved by everyone. She was a member of the St. Thomas Italian Rosary Society, she loved to cook, sing and dance to Italian music, going to the casino and Lenny & Joe’s Restaurant.

She is survived by her daughters, Lola Specyalski of Southington, Rose Romano of FL; two grandchildren, Robert Specyalski and wife Joanne of Southington and Lisa Lewis and husband John of Woodbury; three great-grandchildren, Justin and Stephanie Lewis and Cara Specyalski. She was predeceased by one brother and three sisters.

Her funeral will be held on Friday, 10:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville for a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com