Obituary: Amanda Lee Yorski, 37

Amanda Lee Yorski, 37, of Southington, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Hospital of Central CT, Bradley Campus.

She was born Nov. 18, 1979 in New Britain the daughter of Raymond and Darlene (Carroll) Yorski. She was a graduate of Southington High School and a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church.

Besides her parents she is survived by a brother Russell Yorski, 2 sisters, Pamela and Marissa Yorski all at Southington, 2 nephews Anthony and Joey Henderson of Southington. She also leaves her Paternal Grandmother Yolanda Yorski of Southington and Maternal Grandmother Bernice Carrroll of W. Rutland, VT.

The Funeral will be held Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to the Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, 5-8 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com