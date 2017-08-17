Man arrested for supplying heroin in a fatal overdose

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, a joint investigation among the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the Southington Police Department, and the New Britain Police Department led to the arrest of Thomas Halleran, 36, of Cheshire, for his involvement in a heroin-related death in Southington.

The investigation began in July when a Southington resident was discovered unresponsive inside her apartment, along with drug paraphernalia consistent with heroin use. Detectives were able to identify the source of the heroin that is suspected to cause the death, and the investigation revealed that Halleran supplied the drug.

Southington Police Department’s special investigations unit worked collectively with the DEA during this investigation, which helped the DEA secure an arrest warrant for Halleran on federal drug charges. He was taken into custody without incident at a residence in New Britain.

Halleran was charged with distribution of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin. He was ordered detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 23.