Sports listings for the Aug. 18 edition

APPLE HARVEST ROAD RACES

All races are sponsored by the Southington Community YMCA. Forms are available for pre-registration (by Sept. 30 at noon) at the YMCA membership desk. All race info and on-line registration info can be found at sccymca.org/apple. First 1,200 registrants receive a free t-shirt. Plenty of refreshments for athletes with music on the course. Race day registration from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. Pre-race packages will be available on Friday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the YMCA. Contact: John Myers for specific questions, (860) 621-8737.

5 MILE ROAD RACE—Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Race divisions: 10 to 15; 16 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; 80 & over. Awards will be presented for the first Southington male and female (Dave Gworek Memorial Award) and the first SHS soccer player (Chris Sanchez Memorial Award). Cost is $25 ($20 for military or former military).

5K ROAD RACE—Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Race divisions: 8 to 10; 11 to 13; 14 to 16; 17 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; 80 & over. Cost is $25 ($20 for military or former military).

2 MILE WALK—Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m., on the Southington rail trail. Walk starts in front of the YMCA. Cost is $10

THE Y CUP—Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Three-member relay teams for the 5K race is open to boys and girls in grades 4 and 5. Registration will be available at Southington elementary schools in September.

LITTLE FRITTER FUN RUNS—Sunday, Oct. 1, immediately following the road race, at the Town Green. Variety of kids (2 to 7 years old) races run around the town green. Cost is $10.

MUSIC/VOLUNTEERS ON THE COURSE—Interested in providing music on the course for the athletes? Interested in volunteering in another way? Contact John Myers at the YMCA for details. Volunteers receive a free t-shirt.

FUNDRAISERS

PAVERS FOR POSTERITY (BLUE KNIGHT BRICKS)—The Turf Committee is offering an opportunity to purchase bricks to help defray costs for the artificial turf field at Southington High School. Bricks cost $125 and can be engraved with three lines of type (14 characters per line). Bricks will be displayed as part of a walkway and patio at the entrance to the turf field complex. Bricks can be purchased at the Southington Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department, or at the Southington High School Athletic Department.

TOURNAMENTS

SOUTHINGTON ELKS LODGE GOLF TOURNAMENT—Friday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. start, at Hawk’s Landing CC. Registration deadline is July 31. Cost is $100 per golfer and includes coffee and donuts, lunch, beer on the course, social hour, and awards buffet dinner at Elks Lodge. Cost is $20 for dinner only. Sponsorships are available. Contact: Ken Hill, (860) 919-6677.

KIELBASA GOLF OPEN TOURNAMENT—Sunday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m. shotgun start, at Southington CC, Savage St. Sponsored by the Southington Polish Falcon’s Nest 307. Cost is $140 per player and includes “all you can eat” lunch, beer, soda, and bottled water at the golf course, and a steak dinner at the Falcons Club on Knowles Ave. Prizes will be given out at the banquet.Hole sponsorships still available. Contact: Don Kopcza, (860) 961-3373

WOUNDED VETERANS GOLF TOURNAMENT—Thursday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. registration and breakfast, 10 a.m. shotgun start, at Southington Country Club, 150 Savage St. Cost is $155 per golfer and includes dinner and 2 hour open bar ($50 for dinner and bar). Sponsored by Crystal Restoration Services of New England. Contact: Kim DeMarco, (203) 410-1617.

ST JUDE CHILDREN HOSPITAL GOLF TOURNEY—Saturday, Sept. 30, 12:30 p.m. shotgun start at Hunter Golf Club, Meriden. Cost is $105 per player, includes hot dogs/ burgers before tee off and buffet dinner. Profits benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. $100 hole sponsorships available. Contact: Pete Montoya, (860) 634-4258 or pmontana@burrislogistics.com.

SOUTHINGTON YMCA

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Community YMCA Membership Services Desk at (860) 628-5597 or on-line at www.southington-cheshireymca.org.

LIVESTRONG FITNESS FOR CANCER SURVIVORS (FREE)—Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 18-Dec. 6, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., at the Southington YMCA. Open to non-members but must be Southington resident. A 12-week, small group fitness program designed for adult cancer survivors 18 and over under the guidance of specially trained health and wellness staff. Designed to help those affected by cancer gain strength, endurance and function lost through treatment and to gain emotional support and self-esteem. The class consists of cardio, strength and flexibility segments and is tailored to fit each individual’s needs. Participants receive a free 12-week, full YMCA membership during the program. Space is very limited. Contact: Linda Prus, (860) 426-9531, online, or the membership desk.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES—Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

SOUTHINGTON SPORTS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION DINNER—Wednesday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m., at the Aqua Turf, Plantsville. The Southington Sports Hall of Fame will induct 8 athletes, one coach, one booster, and two teams as the Class of 2017. Athletes include Henry Cence, Sal Conti, Cherraine Davis, Leslie Dunn, Colleen Klopp, Gerry LaMontagne, Yvette Mirando, and Mark Sobolewski. Former SHS coach Jude Kelly and Southington booster Mat Florian will be inducted, along with the 1957 Southington High School football team and the 1969 Southington Little League team. Cost is $50. Contact: Jim Verderame, (860) 621-1841 or Val DePaolo at (860) 620-9640, ext. 104.

SHS TURF CONTESTS—Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

QI GONG CLASSES—Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m.-6 p.m., at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Free demonstrations. Come as you are, wear comfy clothes, flat shoes or no shoes. All ages and abilities welcome.

YOGA CLASSES—Beginning the first week of September. Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m., with beginner’s classes Fridays, 6:30 p.m., at the lower level of the Southington Historical Society building, 239 Main St. Sponsored by the Southington Arts Council, Inc. Cost is $30 ($35 for non-members). Proceeds benefit arts council programs and an annual scholarship. Contact: 860-621-ARTS (2787).

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES—Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for boys/girls volleyball, football with the exception of the Thanksgiving game, boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and night baseball. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

THE SPEEDWAY LINE REPORT WITH GARY DANKO—Mondays, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., April-November, on WATR 1320 or on-line at www.speedwaylinereport.com. The call-in radio show focuses on the world of auto racing with in-studio guests. Southington’s Gary Danko leads the discussion and provides results from local tracks and periodic vintage historical shows. Call-ins: (203) 757-1320.

