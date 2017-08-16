Southington Recreation Department listings for the Aug. 18 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

SOUTHINGTON POOL HOURS—Recreation Park and Memorial Park pools are open for the season. Regular hours of operation for both locations are: Monday-Friday, noon-8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Pool facilities are free and open to Southington residents, but each resident may bring one non-resident guest. Proper ID and proof of residency is required to gain entry. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. More info and rules at www.southington.org/pools.

KID’S ENTERTAINMENT SERIES—Tuesdays through Aug. 22, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of free entertainment for all ages. For a list of performances, visit www.southington.org/KES.

GIRLS YOUTH FIELD HOCKEY PROGRAM—Wednesdays, Aug. 30-Oct. 4, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (grades 3-5) or Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 29-Oct. 5, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (grades 6-8), at the upper lacrosse field at Panthorn Park, 485 Burritt St. Students must bring their own equipment. Program fees vary. Forms, fees, and info at www.southington.org/FieldHockey.

YOUTH MARTIAL ARTS PROGRAMS—Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Sept. 11-Oct. 21 at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. A 6-week introductory programs for children ages 4-6 (Little Dragon) and 7-12 (Karate Kids). Cost is $69 per child and includes a uniform. Class sizes are limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/MartialArts.

KICKBOXING PROGRAM—Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Sept. 11-Oct. 21 (Session I) or Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from Sept. 12-Oct. 21, at Leadership Martial Arts, 1156 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Two 6-week sessions for Southington males and females ages 14 and up. Cost is $99 and includes boxing gloves. Class sizes are limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/KickFit.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES (BEGINNERS)—Wednesdays, Sept. 13-Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. Instructor is Kevin Medeiros. All dogs must be at least 3 months of age by the first class with up-to-date vaccinations. No dogs at the first class. Cost is $105. More info and forms at www.Southington.org/DogObedience.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES (INTERMEDIATE)—Thursdays, Sept. 14-Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. Instructor is Kevin Medeiros. All dogs must be at least 3 months of age by the first class with up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $105. More info and forms at www.Southington.org/DogObedience.

MUSIC ON THE GREEN

Free concerts, along with a free car show, takes place every Wednesday May 31 through Sept. 6 on the Town Green. Music begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/MOTG

August

Aug. 23, Darik and the Funbags (The Summit)

Aug. 30, Heartbeat Dixieland Jazz Band (TD Bank)

September

Sept. 6, Soul Sound Revue (Billy Carlson Heating & AC, Showcase Auto & Recovery)

Sept. 13, River of Dreams (Tighe & Bond, Two Brothers Ice Cream)

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

September

Sept. 9, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534

October

Oct. 1, Vermont Fall Foliage, $144

Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674

Oct. 28, Salem, MA “Haunted Happenings”, $84-98

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December