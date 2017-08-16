Police blotter for the Aug. 18 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Aug. 2 to Thursday, Aug. 10:

Courtland Robert Radke, 29, of 31 Marney Dr., Middlebury, was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jaylen Jones, 23, of 228 Chipper Rd, Waterbury, was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with first degree failure to appear.

John Hemhauser, 26, of 37 Briarwood Dr., Old Saybrook, was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with second degree criminal trespassing and second degree breach of peace.

Alexander Johnson-Barnes, 19, of 73 Oakland Rd., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Christopher Descoteaux, 18, of 50 Valley Forge Ct., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with being in a park after dark and having weapons in a motor vehicle.

Steven Earley, 57, of 503 Emmett St., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 5 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Tammy Mancino, 49, of 131 W. Center St., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 6 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Evan O’Connor, 29, of 38 Hilltop Dr., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 6 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jazmine Duran, 19, of 8 Atwood St., New Britain, was arrested on Aug. 5 and charged with failure to obey a stop sign and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Raul J. Lima, 44, of 142 High St., Naugatuck, was arrested on Aug. 7 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jennifer Wallace, 39, of 8 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 7 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Ricky Nappi, 18, of 197 Edgewood Rd., Berlin, was arrested on Aug. 7 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Scott Tenney, 28, of 303 New Haven Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Aug. 7 and charged with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, criminal attempt to commit sixth degree larceny, credit card theft, conspiracy to commit credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, conspiracy to illegal use of a credit card, and second degree breach of peace.

William Cavallaro, 51, of 68 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Catherine Rasmus, 33, of 951 Woodruff St., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with disorderly conduct.

David Schoendorf, 42, of 19 Leetes Island Rd., Branford, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with fourth degree larceny.

Stacy Comeau, 47, of 27 Wilton Rd., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Steven Perretta, 23, of 19 Rahlene Dr., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Dallas Bailey, 36, of 207 Vine St., Hartford, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with attempt to commit first degree robbery and first degree threatening.

Jose Ramos, 43, of 230 Orange St., Waterbury, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny.