Fire report for the Aug. 18 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 56 incidents from Sunday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 6:

Sunday, July 30

8:54:46 p.m., 139 Center St., Sons of Italy, Public service

Monday, July 31

6:18:57 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation

11:18:34 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service

3:07:25 p.m., 778 West St., Marriot, Medical assist, assist EMS

2:10:41 p.m., 63 College Ave., CO incident

6:05:33 p.m., Queen St. and Town Line Rd., Vehicle accident

6:34:44 p.m., 62 Silver Oak Circle, Combustible/ flammable gas/ liquid

8:45:41 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., Service Call

Tuesday, Aug. 1

7:32:54 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, between Exit 2 and 3, Vehicle Accident

10:22:49 a.m., Coolidge St. and Visconti Ave., Vehicle Accident

4:09:28 p.m., 50 Kuhr Dr., Lock-out Building

4:46:00 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Good intent call

6:23:32 p.m., 217 Dunham St., Apple Valley, Lock-out Building

6:50:37 p.m., 1261 S. Main St., Alzheimer’s, Alarm system activation, no fire

7:17:29 p.m., 957 West St., Sunoco, Vehicle Accident

Wednesday, Aug. 2

12:44:41 p.m., 44 Birchcrest Dr., Cooking fire, confined

1:24:59 p.m., 157 Bristol St., Electrical wiring/ equipment

2:12:14 p.m., 64 Vicki Ln., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

5:20:58 p.m., 113 Blatchley Ave., Water evacuation

5:24:29 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

8:02:14 p.m., 25 Knights Ct., CO detector activation

Thursday, Aug. 3

5:17:30 a.m., 720 Pleasant St., Southington High, System malfunction

10:01:50 a.m., 29 High St., YMCA, Public service

10:44:27 a.m., West St. and Executive Blvd., Vehicle accident

11:36:27 a.m., 93 Academy St., Power line down

12:16:16 p.m., S. End Rd. and Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

12:30:13 p.m., 481 Flanders St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

12:41:59 p.m., 30 Laning St., Days Inn, Gasoline or other flammable liquid

12:50:39 p.m., 109 Carter Ln., Medical assist, assist EMS

12:57:26 p.m., 1077 Marion Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

3:15:25 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

4:41:12 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

5:10:33 p.m., 1303 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident

Friday, Aug. 4

1:22:16 a.m., 1791 West St., Smoke detector activation

8:30:38 a.m., 35 Pinecrest Dr., CO detector activation

8:51:06 a.m., 6 Bridle Path Dr., Alarm system activation

12:22:44 p.m., 262 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle

12:31:48 p.m., 28 Boulder Ridge, Lock-out Building

1:52:04 p.m., Marion Ave. and I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

3:51:04 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Cheshire, Vehicle accident

5:14:54 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Public service

8:12:57 p.m., 18 Summit St., Vehicle Accident

Saturday, Aug. 5

5:05:16 a.m., 56 Parkview Dr., Alarm system sounded

12:48:00 p.m., 43 Carey St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

1:13:17 p.m., 230 Mount Vernon Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle

1:21:32 p.m., 1177 West St., Pack Tracks, Water problem, Other

3:05:06 p.m., 136 Ferncliff Dr., Smoke detector activation

7:30:25 p.m., 1261 S. Main St., Alzheimer’s, Central station, malicious fire

8:26:58 p.m., 16 Redstone St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

Sunday, Aug. 6