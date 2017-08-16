Bees fly past Blue Crabs, 11-0

SKELTON, BACA, MADDOX, CROUSE ALL HOMER IN VICTORY

In 140 Characters or Less: Four Bees home runs + complete game shutout by Kyle Simon = 11-0 win for the Bees over the Blue Crabs #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: The Bees put their first runs on the board in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Craig Maddox came to bat with Jon Griffin on base, and he would hit a 2 run home run to right center field, giving New Britain a 2-0 lead at the time. The Bees would continue to add on from there, eventually reaching the 11-0 final score.

Pitchers of Record: W: Kyle Simon (8-10) | L: Brian Grening (7-6)

Player(s) of the Game: Kyle Simon (New Britain) – 9 IP, CG, SHO, 4 H, 4 BB, 6 K | Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Next Game: Wednesday, August 16th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (13-24, 52-55) vs. New Britain Bees (14-21, 40-65)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Jonathan Pettibone (1-5, 4.60) | Southern Maryland: RHP Daryl Thompson (6-6, 3.878)

Bees Buzz: This game is the third time that Kyle Simon pitched 9 innings against the Blue Crabs, with 2 of them counting for complete games. Simon has pitched back to back complete games against Southern Maryland…Simon is now the Atlantic League leader in complete games (3)…The 11 run differential in the victory is the largest run differential in a win in Bees history…Today’s game was the first time that the Bees hit 4 home runs in a game with 4 different batters since September 18th of last season. It is the second time this season that the Bees have hit 4 home runs in a game, the first instance occurring on May 21st against Lancaster. Jamar Walton had 3 homers in that contest…James Skelton continues to add to his career high in home runs in a season with a solo shot tonight, bringing his season total to 12. It is also Skelton’s second homer in 4 games…Craig Maddox hit a 2 run home run in the bottom of the 2nd, his 7th homer of the season. He finished a triple shy of the cycle tonight, and has totaled 8 RBI in his last 5 games…Tonight’s game was 11 minutes longer than New Britain’s shortest 9 inning game of the season (2:07 on July 20th at Somerset)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 246, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 269, including postseason. Rosa is also 3 games away from 900 games played in his