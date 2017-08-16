Art listings for the Aug. 18 edition

NOW thru AUG. 31

REAL WEIRD EXHIBIT. 7 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. August featured exhibit is a reunion for artists who exhibited their work at the Paris in Plantsville gallery before its closing in 2016.

NOW thru SEPT. 1

SOCCA SHORT FILM CONTEST. Register entries through Friday, Sept. 1. Contest is open to Southington residents, ages 14-18. Create your own short film (3-5 minutes). Winners will be screened during the Apple Harvest Festival. Topics can vary, but all entries must include an apple in the footage. Cost for submissions is $20. Awards will be announced on the first Friday of the Festival. Send entries to southingtonarts@gmail.com or call (860) 276-1581.

ONGOING

DRAWING COMICS WORKSHOP. Fridays, beginning July 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Learn how to draw in the style of your favorite comic books. For kids aged 6-13. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

SOCCA SMORGASBORG WORKSHOP. Mondays, beginning July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Sculpture, painting, drawing, pottery and more. Sign up at southingtonarts@gmail.com or (860) 276-1581.

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Gather a group of least 5 friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581