Registration underway at Tunxis CC

Registration for the fall semester is under way at Tunxis Community College in Farmington.

Tunxis offers over 60 associate degrees and certificates that prepare students for transfer to four-year degrees and transition into the workforce with such programs as: accelerated business administration; computer information systems; criminal justice; early childhood education; energy management, engineering; graphic design; liberal arts and sciences; pathways to teaching careers, and technology. For those who seek the flexibility of learning off-campus, online degree programs and certificates are also available.

Financial aid and payment plans are available for those full- and part-time credit students who qualify.

TCC’s Transfer Ticket associate degrees provide seamless transfer and a low-cost pathway to a bachelor’s degree at the Connecticut State Universities and Charter Oak State College.

Continuing education (credit-free) registration is ongoing, offering career training for professions such as certified nurse aide; medical assistant; phlebotomy technician; pharmacy technician; central sterile processing technician; patient care technician and veterinary assistant. Some programs are approved for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding through the Connecticut Department of Labor. Professional development and personal interest courses are also available. For continuing education courses, there are a variety of convenient ways to register.

Tunxis Community College is located at the junction of Routes 6 and 177. Visit the Tunxis website at tunxis.edu.

For information on how to apply and register, contact the admissions office at (860) 773-1490 or visit tunxis.edu/apply. Late registration will take place on Friday, Aug. 25.