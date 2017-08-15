Local nurse honored for 27 years at Southington Care

Mary Celella started with Southington Care Center when they opened their doors in March 1990, and she retired after a 27-year career at the 45 Meriden Ave. facility. So it’s no surprise that she has recently been honored by a nursing industry after 30 years of service.

In May, Celella received the LeadingAge Connecticut Aging Services Award of Excellence. Southington Care Center Executive Director William Kowalewski had nominated Celella for the recognition based on the theme, the “Power of Purpose.”

LeadingAge Connecticut is a partner of Leading Age, a national association with 6,000 not for profit organizations dedicated to expanding the “world of possibilities” for the aging. Together, the member organizations advance policies, promote practices and conduct research that supports, enables and empowers people to live fully as they age.

“Mary’s purpose in life was to care for the elderly in a way deserved by all she cares for and that would keep her out of the limelight. She serves humbly and without any expectation of recognition,” Kowalewski said in a press release. “As Mary enters retirement, we all know that the Care Center is a much better place as a result of the many purposeful years she worked here.”

According to the release, Celella wanted to become a nurse since she was a child. “I loved patient care – the hands-on, the relationships you build,” she said in the release.

“Her footprint will remain with the care center for many years to come,” Kowalewski said in the release.

Southington Care Center offers skilled nursing and rehabilitation services, and is a not for profit member of Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. For more information about Southington Care Center, visit southingtoncare.org.