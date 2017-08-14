Southington man named as Waterbury chamber membership director

Southington resident Christopher Conway was named as the membership director for the Waterbury Regional Chamber (WRC).

Conway, who most recently worked for Bearingstar Insurance as an insurance consultant and retention specialist, will be responsible for driving new membership and retaining members in the WRC as well as the Naugatuck Chamber and Watertown-Oakville Chamber.

Conway spent 19 years working for Barnes & Noble, Inc. in a variety of management roles across the state. In 2011, he chose to follow in his father’s footsteps and go into the insurance business. He began his insurance career with Charter Oak Financial/ MassMutual in Farmington where he was a First Year Rising Leader. He then spent time with State Farm before joining Bearingstar in 2013.

He has been an active member of several area chambers including the West Hartford Chamber and the Wethersfield Chamber, where he sat on the Board of Directors for two years.

He lives in Southington with his wife, Colleen Berry Conway, and their 8-year-old son Desmond.

In a WRC press release, Conway said that he hopes to work with business owners to realize the full potential of membership in the WRC.

“I have witnessed for myself how active involvement in a chamber can positively and exponentially influence a business,” he said in the release. “This chamber has a lot to offer, from networking and marketing opportunities to educational seminars and business leads groups. Involvement is the key to success for any business owner. I am looking forward to working with the both new and existing members to tap into the resources available to them to grow their business.”

To learn more, visit www.waterburychamber.com or (203) 757-0701.