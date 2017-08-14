Liberty Bank lends a hand to LISA, Inc.

Liberty Bank’s Southington branch collected 525 items during its “Liberty Lends a Hand” campaign. During the month of June, employees were encouraged to do good works in their community by forming teams and partnering at a local nonprofit or by collecting goods for charities. The bank’s collections supported LISA, Inc. of Southington, which helps young people build skills needed to successfully transition into adulthood. Items donated by bank employees and the public will outfit nine apartments for youth aging out of foster care. The collection included housewares, kitchen utensils, microwaves, blenders, towels, dishes, glasses and lamps. From left, Southington Liberty Bankers Diane Cizauskas, Patti Guggliotti, Debra Carson, Sarah Russo, and Rob Flood.