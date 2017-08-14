Bees weekend round-up for Aug. 14

BRANDON LEAGUE GETS 1ST ALPB WIN IN 7-6 VICTORY

In 140 Characters or Less: Maddox totals 4 RBI, League gets 1st Atlantic League win as Bees secure the series win over York with 7-6 victory #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Craig Maddox stepped up to the plate with the game tied at 5 and runners on second and third in the top of the 8th inning. Maddox would bring both of them home to notch his 3rd and 4th RBI of the game and give New Britain the 7-5 lead. Both runs would prove to be crucial as York would battle back in the bottom of the 9th with 1 run, but the Bees would hold on for the win.

Pitchers of Record: W: Brandon League (1-2) | L: Ricardo Gomez (2-3) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (12)

Player(s) of the Game: Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 2-3, 4 RBI | Chase Simpson (York) – 1-4, HR, 2 RBI | Alonzo Harris (York) – 4-6, 2B

Bees Buzz: Today’s game was Nick Greenwood’s 100th start of his professional career…Craig Maddox tallied 4 RBI in a game for the first time since April 23rd of this season, also against the Revolution…Brandon League earned his first Atlantic League win in today’s game…Jovan Rosa has recorded a hit in 11 consecutive games, and has also recorded at least 1 RBI in 4 straight games…Michael Crouse scored 3 runs, which ties the season high for most runs scored in a game by a Bees player, without registering a single hit…Craig Maddox batted .500 in this series against York (7-14) with a double and 6 RBI…Nate Roe has not allowed a run in 8 consecutive outings. He and Brandon League did not give up a run to the Revolution in all of the 2017 regular season…Michael Baca recorded 3 hits in a game for the second time this season, as well as his professional career. His first 3 hit game was on July 19th against Long Island…The Bees drew 9 walks in today’s game, which is a new season high for most walks in a game…Today’s game was New Britain’s longest 9 inning game of the season by 14 minutes (3:47)…The Bees are now 16-13 in one run games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 245, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 268, including postseason. Rosa is also 4 games away from 900 games played in his professional career.

NEW BRITAIN’S WINNING STREAK SNAPPED AT 3 IN LOSS

In 140 Characters or Less: Hinshaw collects 2 hits, drives in a pair, but New Britain’s win streak is snapped at 3 after 13-4 loss to Revolution #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: York sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the 1st inning. A pair of home runs, one by Isaias Tejeda and the other by Telvin Nash, along with RBI hits from Chase Simpson, Ryan Dent, Alonzo Harris and Alexi Casilla would give York an early, assertive 7-0 lead. The offense generated in that inning would be all that York needed to get the win.

Pitchers of Record: W: Steve Janas (4-5) | L: Brian Dupra (3-9)

Player(s) of the Game: Telvin Nash (York) – 3-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI | Isaias Tejeda (York) – 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI | Jordan Hinshaw (New Britain) – 2-4, 2 RBI

Bees Buzz: With a hit in tonight’s game, Jake McGuiggan is now 1 hit away from 100 hits in his professional career…Brandon Fry’s outing tonight was his longest outing since he pitched 3 full innings of relief on May 6th in Sugar Land…Brian Dupra’s start tonight was the shortest start in Bees franchise history, only lasting 2/3 of an inning…Craig Maddox has gone 5-11 in this series, and has recorded multiple hits in 3 of his last 5 games…York scored 7 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, which ties New Britain’s season high for most runs given up in a single inning…Jovan Rosa has recorded a hit in 10 consecutive games…Mike Hepple has not allowed an earned run in 11 of his last 14 outings…York scored 13 runs in tonight’s game, which is the largest number of runs that the Revolution have scored against the Bees in franchise history…Tonight’s game was 18 minutes shorter than New Britain’s longest 9 inning game of the season (3:33 on July 8 at Bridgeport)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 244, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 267, including postseason. Rosa is also 5 games away from 900 games played in his professional career.

SKELTON HOMERS, MADDOX, CROUSE DRIVE IN A PAIR IN WIN

In 140 Characters or Less: Nappo gets 2nd straight win, fans 8, Skelton homers, Crouse, Maddox drive in 2 as Bees win 3rd straight 7-2 over York #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Jon Griffin came to bat in the top of the 1st inning with the Bees already up 2-0 thanks to a leadoff home run by James Skelton and an RBI hit by Jovan Rosa. He would bring Rosa home with an RBI knock of his own to give New Britain a 3-0 lead. It would go down as the game winning hit in the 7-2 victory.

Pitchers of Record: W: Greg Nappo (2-1) | L: Frank Gailey (9-9)

Player(s) of the Game: James Skelton (New Britain) – 3-4, 2B, HR, RBI | Greg Nappo (New Britain) – 6 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 8 K | Telvin Nash (York) – 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

Bees Buzz: For the first time all season, the Bees have scored first and held their lead through the entire game in 3 consecutive games…Tonight’s leadoff home run by James Skelton was his 4th leadoff home run of the season, and his 11th overall of the year, extending his career high for most home runs in a season. His most recent leadoff home run before tonight was on July 19th…Greg Nappo struck out 8 batters in his outing today, which ties the season high for most strikeouts in a game by a Bees pitcher set by Kyle Simon…Jovan Rosa has recorded multiple hits in 7 of his last 9 games…Greg Nappo has earned a win in back to back starts, both of them have come against York…James Skelton finished a triple shy of the cycle…With a hit in tonight’s game, Conor Bierfeldt is now 6 hits away from 400 hits in his professional career…Nate Roe has pitched 13 innings against York this season and has not allowed a run…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 243, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 266, including postseason. Rosa is also 6 games away from 900 games played in his professional career.