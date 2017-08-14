A rash of car burglaries and stolen vehicles over the weekend

From Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 13, Southington experienced numerous vehicle burglaries and stolen motor vehicles. These incidents were mainly in the southwest portion of town, and the Southington Police Department is actively investigating these incidents.

“We are compiling data from these investigations and other recent investigations, and we will provide a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the morning, detailing these incidents and our investigative efforts,” police officials said in a press release. “We will also work on releasing video surveillance of possible suspects at that time.”

In the meantime police are reminded residents to lock their vehicles and be vigilant to anything or anyone suspicious in their neighborhood.