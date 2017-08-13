Southington resident elected as CPA society president

The Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants (CTCPA) has elected Susan A. Martinelli, CPA of Southington to serve as president-elect for the organization’s 2017-18 activity year. Her election took place at the CTCPA annual meeting held recently at the Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington.

Martinelli is an assurance partner in RSM US LLP in New Haven. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Central Connecticut State University and a master’s degree from the University of Connecticut.

Martinelli has previously served the CTCPA treasurer, board of directors member-at-large, advisory council member, and financial institutions committee member.

The Connecticut Society of CPAs is celebrating more than a century of service to membership and community alike. Formed by nine CPAs in 1908 at New Haven’s Union League Club, today CTCPA has a current membership of almost 6,000 individuals in public practice, business and industry, government, and education. cation opportunities as well as a comprehensive peer review program and a variety of membership services for CPAs in Connecticut.